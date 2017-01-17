Casey Taylor's Del Oro years in pictures

Del Oro coach Casey Taylor talks to his team before a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff football game against Antelope High, Friday Nov 25, 2016 in Loomis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor watches a football practice sesson, Nov. 15, 2004, in Loomis.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor is hit with water as he greets Trey Udoffia (3), after a win over Camarillo in the CIF Division II-AA championship football game played, Friday, Dec 18, 2015 at Sacramento State.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor talks to his team before a high school football game against Bellarmine, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015 in Loomis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro coaches Casey Taylor (center) and Steve Birch talk before adressing their team as it prepares to meet Helix of La Mesa in the CIF Division II championship football game between Dec. 17, 2011 in Carson.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor watches from the sidelines during CIF Division I-AA championship football game against San Clemente, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at Sacramento State.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor talks to his team before a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff football game against Antelope High, Friday Nov 25, 2016 in Loomis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor looks on during a high school football game against Oak Ridge, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 in Loomis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor huddles with his football team following practice at Del Oro High, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Loomis.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor greets Brandon Monroe following his touchdown run during a high school football game against Nevada Union, Oct. 26, 2012 in Loomis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor waits to take the field with his team before a high school football game against Oak Ridge, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 in Loomis.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor stands for the national anthem before a high school football game against Folsom, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Loomis.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor talks with quarterback Michael Moore during their football game against Bakersfield, Dec. 20, 2013 in Carson.
Hector Amezcua
hamezcua@sacbee.com
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor celebrates after his team’s win over Granite Bay in a high school football game, Oct. 21, 2011 in Loomis.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Del Oro coach Casey Taylor addresses a crowd during a parade and celebration rally honoring the football team’s state championship, Wednesday, December 23, 2015 in Loomis.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com