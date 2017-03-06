Denver Nuggets 108, Sacramento Kings 96

Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, right, of Haiti, pulls down a rebound as Denver Nuggets forward Darrell Arthur during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans, left, goes up for a shot as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, and forward Darrell Arthur defend during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson defends during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, back, brings the ball up the court as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein drops back to defend during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, right, loses control of the ball as he drives past Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, left, and center Mason Plumlee during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos, left, tries to drive to the net as Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee defends during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, front, drives the lane past Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, left, tries to drive to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson defends during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger, right, argues a call with referee Eric Lewis while facing the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, left, drives the lane to the rim as Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver defends during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings forward Skal Labissiere, left, of Haiti, battles for control of a loose ball with Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson, left, looks to pass the ball a Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson defends during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger, right, explains a play to guards Buddy Hield, left, and Ty Lawson during a time out in an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, front, pulls in a loose ball in front of Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, left, pursues a loose ball with Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press