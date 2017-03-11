UC Davis men earn first trip to NCAA Tournament

UC Davis’ Brynton Lemar celebrates his team’s 50-47 win over UC Irvine in the final of the Big West Conference tournament on Saturday night in Anaheim.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
UC Davis players celebrate their team’s 50-47 win against UC Irvine in an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis’ Lawrence White, center, grabs a loose ball against UC Irvine’s Jaron Martin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis’ Chima Moneke, bottom, is defended by UC Irvine’s Ioannis Dimakopoulos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis’ Lawrence White, center, puts up a shot under defense by UC Irvine’s Jonathan Galloway, right, and Ioannis Dimakopoulos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Irvine’s Jonathan Galloway (5) fights for a rebound with UC Davis’ Chima Moneke, left, and Garrison Goode during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis’ Garrison Goode, left, and UC Irvine’s Luke Nelson fight for position during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis’ Chima Moneke shoots over UC Irvine’s Jonathan Galloway during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis’ Lawrence White, center, passes the ball under defense by UC Irvine’s Ioannis Dimakopoulos, left, Brandon Smith, right, and Luke Nelson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis head coach Jim Les directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UC Irvine for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Irvine’s Tommy Rutherford turns away from the basket as UC Davis’ Brynton Lemar, background left, reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
UC Davis’ Lawrence White, right, and Mikey Henn celebrate their team’s 50-47 win against UC Irvine in an NCAA college basketball game for the Big West Conference championship Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Jae C. Hong
AP
