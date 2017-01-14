Sac State interim AD John Volek returns with active agenda

The UC Davis women's basketball team poured in 110 points against rival Sacramento State en route to their Causeway Cup victory at The Nest on December 18, 2016. The triple digit points scored by the Aggie women also set a Division I program record for the school.
Quarterback Jake Browning will lead Washington against defending national champion Alabama, who has Jonah Williams starting at right tackle, in the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31.
Dan Hawkins, a former UC Davis player and assistant coach, is introduced by athletic director Kevin Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as the Aggies' new head football coach. Hawkins left UC Davis in the 1980s to coach at Christian Brothers before becoming head coach later at Boise State and Colorado. He said described UCD as his "baptism of excellence."
UC Davis coach Jim Les and players Darius Graham and Brynton Lemar talk about their 81-72 win over rival Sacramento State while the Hornets' Grant Dressler talks about his career high 15 points at the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
A bronze statue of Jim Sochor, whose coaching greatness helped define UC Davis football for a generation, was unveiled before the 63rd annual Causeway Classic between the Aggies and Sacramento State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Davis.
Sacramento State senior defensive backs and twins Nicholas and Anthony Payne talked about their favorite Causeway Classic memories at a media conference and luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, as they prepared for the annual grudge match with UC Davis.
UC Davis coach Ron Gould and players Christian Schneider, Colby Wadman and Zach Jones talk about their time together and Saturday's season finale against rival Sacramento State at the Causeway Classic luncheon on Nov. 17, 2016.
Sacramento State offensive tackle Jonathan Bade talks about the Hornets' run game after football practice on Nov. 15, 2016, in preparation for Saturday's Causeway Classic. With the help of Bade and the rest of the Hornets' offensive line, Sac State senior running back Jordan Robinson rushed for a career high 262 yards last week against Portland State. UC Davis hosts the Hornets at Aggie Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.