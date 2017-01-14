Sac State interim AD John Volek returns with active agenda

The former Hornets football coach was hired last week as interim athletic director.
Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee

'Don't listen. Just play'

Sacramento State senior basketball player Margaret Huntington has filmed and produced an inspirational video of four athletes who overcame challenges or perceptions to excel for the Hornets this fall.

'Aggie Pride' lures Dan Hawkins back as UC Davis football coach

Dan Hawkins, a former UC Davis player and assistant coach, is introduced by athletic director Kevin Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as the Aggies' new head football coach. Hawkins left UC Davis in the 1980s to coach at Christian Brothers before becoming head coach later at Boise State and Colorado. He said described UCD as his "baptism of excellence."

Sacramento State looks to run away with Causeway Classic victory

Sacramento State offensive tackle Jonathan Bade talks about the Hornets' run game after football practice on Nov. 15, 2016, in preparation for Saturday's Causeway Classic. With the help of Bade and the rest of the Hornets' offensive line, Sac State senior running back Jordan Robinson rushed for a career high 262 yards last week against Portland State. UC Davis hosts the Hornets at Aggie Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

