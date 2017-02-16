Sac State men win regular-season game at Montana for first time

Justin Strings scored 29 points, and his go-ahead layup with 29 seconds remaining lifted Sacramento State past Montana 67-65 on Thursday night.
It was the Hornets’ first regular-season victory at Montana in 22 games.
Marcus Graves made 1 of 2 free throws for Sac State (10-14, 7-6 Big Sky Conference) with five seconds to play. Montana (13-14, 8-6) grabbed the rebound after the miss, but Brandon Gfeller’s 3-point attempt was off the mark as time expired.
The Grizzlies led 34-27 at halftime, but Strings’ jumper with 6:28 to play gave Sac State a 51-50 lead. Neither team led by more than three the rest of the way.
Graves scored 15 points for the Hornets, and Nick Hornsby and Eric Stuteville each scored nine points before fouling out.
Michael Oguine led Montana with 12 points before fouling out, and Walter Wright scored 10. Gfeller contributed nine points, shooting 3 for 5 from the floor with all his attempts behind the 3-point arc.
Long Beach State 78, UC Davis 69 (OT) in Long Beach – Temidayo Yussuf and Evan Payne each scored 18 points, and Payne’s basket at the end of regulation gave Long Beach State momentum into overtime to beat UC Davis.
Long Beach State (12-16, 7-5 Big West Conference) took the lead for good on a free throw, Justin Bibbins and Payne each buried 3s, and the 49ers led 63-58 with 3:02 left in the extra session.
At the end of regulation, Payne tied the score 55-55 with 2.6 seconds left on a runner from about 11 feet out. UC Davis’ Darius Graham dribbled close to the halfcourt line, but his 3-point heave bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
Roschon Prince scored 12 points and Mason Riggins had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the 49ers.
Siler Schneider led UC Davis (16-10, 8-3) with 21 points, Brynton Lemar had 15, J.T. Adenrele had 12, Graham added 11, and Chima Moneke collected 13 rebounds.
Long Beach State coach Dan Monson is now in seventh place in Big West history with 103 wins in 10 seasons.
Women
Sac State 99, Montana 69 at the Nest – Maranne Johnson scored 21 points to lead a balanced attack as the Hornets dominated Montana to break a four-game losing streak.
Sac State (9-15, 5-8 Big Sky) led 52-39 at halftime and coasted from there. Emily Easom added 18 for the Hornets, and Margaret Huntington and Gretchen Harrigan chipped in 15 apiece. Huntington had 17 rebounds.
Taylor Goligoski led Montana (5-20, 2-12 BSC) with 18 points.
The Bee Sports staff contributed to this report.
Comments