UC Davis women regroup for a sweet run at making more Aggies history

13:20 Postgame: Rhode Island coach, players discuss upset of Creighton at Golden 1 Center Pause

1:56 Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects

0:12 Watch: NASA captures green aurora that is fitting for St. Patrick's celebration

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

1:03 Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping