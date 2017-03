Mark Orr's challenges are clear as he returns home to run Sac State athletics

Sacramento State's new athletic director Mark Orr, a former Christian Brothers High School and Cal football standout, says he wants to help Sac State move forward on many fronts and be home to teams and programs the city and its sports fans can be proud of. Orr made his comments upon being introduced to the public on Monday, March 27, 2017, at the university.