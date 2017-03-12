Oregon, UCLA among teams headed to Golden 1 Center for March Madness

Oregon and UCLA are among the eight teams headed to Sacramento this week for the early rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Golden 1 Center will host four first-round March Madness games Friday. In the Midwest Region, No. 3 seed Oregon will play No. 14 Iona and No. 6 Creighton will face No. 11 Rhode Island. In the South Region, No. 3 seed UCLA plays No. 14 Kent State and No. 6 Cincinnati will play the winner of the “First Four” game between Kansas State and Wake Forest.
Second-round games will be held at Golden 1 Center on Sunday.
Oregon just reached the final of the Pac-12 tournament, losing to Arizona, while UCLA led the nation in scoring this season at 90.4 points per game.
UC Davis, making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament, will face North Carolina Central in a play-in game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, to determine the 16th seed in the Midwest Region. The winner will play No. 1 seed Kansas on Friday in Tulsa, Okla.
Sacramento is hosting the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007 at then-Arco Arena. The city twice bid unsuccessfully to host again before landing this year’s games, boosted by the opening of the new Golden 1 Center.
