NCAA Tournament

March 15, 2017 6:16 PM

‘Bring on No. 1 Kansas’: Social media reacts to UC Davis’ first NCAA Tournament victory

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

The UC Davis men’s basketball team made history on Wednesday.

The Aggies won their first NCAA Tournament game, beating North Carolina Central 67-63 in a First Four play-in contest Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Here’s how social media is reacting to the victory:

 
NCAA Tournament

