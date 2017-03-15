UC Davis wins First Four play-in game, will face top-seed Kansas next

The players wore warm-up T-shirts that read, “Create Yours.”
On Wednesday night, some 2,300 miles from home, UC Davis basketball created some more memories from this special season, holding off North Carolina Central 67-63 in a “First Four” play-in game to tip off Midwest Region action at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, extending what has already been a dream season.
With his parents and five siblings watching from their native Nigeria, junior forward Chima Moneke finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and NC Central missed four 3-pointers down the stretch to allow the Aggies to advance to Friday’s game against top-seeded Kansas in Tulsa, Okla.
UCD, in its first NCAA Tournament, now faces the ultimate “Create Yours” moment: No. 16 seeds are winless in 128 meetings against No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
But, before boarding their team plane, Ag Force One, the Aggies will first cherish this victory.
Senior guard Brynton Lemar scored 15 points and senior guard Lawrence White 14 in the victory for coach Jim Les, who took over as UCD’s coach six seasons ago with visions of doing this sort of thing.
The victory improved Les’ all-time NCAA Tournament record to 3-1. As coach at Bradley, he led the Braves to the Sweet 16 in 2006.
White’s two free throws with 15.8 seconds left gave UCD a 66-63 lead, and Lemar’s free throw with four seconds to go accounted for the final score as NC Central was forced to foul to prevent the Aggies from running out the clock.
“It’s really exciting,” Moneke told media in Dayton immediately after the game, adding, “I love you guys” as he pointed to the camera, knowing family and friends in Nigeria were watching.
Dajuan Graf led NC Central with 15 points. Cole Patrick, the Eagles’ best player and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference MVP, was held to 13 points.
Moneke made his first four field goals, donning his trademark white headband and goggles. A 9-0 NC Central run late in the half helped it take a 34-31 lead. UCD had an 11-2 run early in the second half.
The Aggies had 18 turnovers, a point of emphasis after the game.
