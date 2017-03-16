NCAA Tournament preview: Can Jim Les convince UC Davis it can beat top-seed Kansas?

MIDWEST REGION, FIRST ROUND
Who: No. 1 Kansas (28-4) vs. No. 16 UC Davis (23-12)
Where: BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
When: Friday, 3:50 p.m.
TV: TNT
Radio: 105.5, 1320
Line: Kansas by 23 1/2
Three things to watch:
Maximum effort: Jim Les is no Joe Namath, so don’t expect any guarantees from the UC Davis coach. What he can promise against top-seed Kansas is an all-out effort by his sky-high, 16th-seeded Aggies, who could have flown from Dayton, Ohio, to Tulsa, Okla., without an airplane after Wednesday night’s First Four victory. UCD must attack every rebound, chase loose ball and contest every shot by the Jayhawks.
How they match up: While Kansas’ “big three” consisting of Frank Mason III, Devonte’ Graham and Josh Jackson will likely go onto lucrative careers in the NBA, UCD’s best players – Brynton Lemar, Darius Graham and Chima Moneke – likely won’t even get a tryout. Still, you couldn’t convince one of those Aggies they can’t keep up with the Jayhawks.
Power of belief: What is more difficult? Les convincing the 23 1/2 -point underdog Aggies they can actually become the first No. 16 seed to take down a top seed in NCAA Tournament history? Or UCD putting doubt into the minds of Jayhawks, making Kansas believe it could lose to this West Coast agriculture school they never heard of before last Sunday?
