Lonzo Ball’s game at UCLA has the bite to back up his father’s bark

0:33 UC Davis men's basketball team warms up for NCAA debut in Dayton Pause

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

0:58 Watch Nevada's Cameron Oliver, former Grant standout, shine in AAU after returning from injury

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

5:55 Watch highlights of Jordan Ford: St. Mary's guard and former Folsom High star

1:56 Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects

1:24 UC Davis team effort helps keep Sacramento Zoo flamingos' health in the pink

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim