Behind Alford’s leadership and Ball’s play, UCLA has fun when humming on all cylinders

10:56 'They've raised the bar': Postgame interview with UC Davis coach, players after loss to Kansas Pause

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington