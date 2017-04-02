South Carolina, coach win first NCAA national championship with victory over Mississippi State

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) holds the trophy as she and teammates celebrate their win over Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Eric Gay
AP
South Carolina's Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray celebrate with A'ja Wilson, right, after the team's 67-55 win over Mississippi State in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Final Four championship game in Dallas on Sunday.
Richard W. Rodriguez
Star-Telegram
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) makes a face after cutting off a piece of the net following the team's 67-55 win over Mississippi State in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Final Four championship game in Dallas on Sunday.
Richard W. Rodriguez
Star-Telegram
Mississippi State guard Blair Schaefer (1) is hugged by trainer Mary McClendon in the locker room after the team's loss to South Carolina in the final of the NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
LM Otero
AP
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, left, and Mississippi State forward Ketara Chapel, right, look to rebound the ball during the second half of the final of the NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) during the second half in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) and Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) look for a rebound during the second half in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
Mississippi State guard Jazzmun Holmes (10) drives to the basket past South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer calls to his players during the first half against South Carolina in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
LM Otero
AP
A Mississippi State fan reacts in the stands during the first half of the team's game agianst South Carolina in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
Mississippi State forward Breanna Richardson (3) passes the ball around South Carolina guard Allisha Gray (10) during the first half of the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP
A large U.S. flag is stretched over the court prior to the final of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Final Four on Sunday in Dallas.
Eric Gay
AP
Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer consoles forward Ketara Chapel during the final moments of the team' loss to South Carolina in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55.
Eric Gay
AP
Mississippi State center Zion Campbell holds her face in a towel in the locker room after the team's loss to South Carolina in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas. South Carolina won 76-55.
LM Otero
AP
South Carolina guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) and guard Kaela Davis (3) celebrate with teammates after their win over Mississippi State in the final of the NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55.
Eric Gay
AP
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) holds up the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win over Mississippi State in the final of the NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55.
Eric Gay
AP
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cuts down the net as she and the team celebrate their win over Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55.
LM Otero
AP
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) and South Carolina guard Kaela Davis (3) dance as the South Carolina band plays as they celebrate their win over Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55.
LM Otero
AP
Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) and South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) reach for the ball on the opening tipoff of the final of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Final Four on Sunday in Dallas.
Eric Gay
AP
Mississippi State guard Dominique Dillingham (00) is blocked by South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament Sunday in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP