NCAA men’s tournament will return to Golden 1 Center in 2020

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will return to the Golden 1 Center in 2020, with first- and second-round games scheduled March 20 and 22, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Last month, the arena hosted six men’s NCAA tournament games, which included West Coast teams UCLA and Oregon. Reviews of the host venue were positive.

“I love this arena,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told Bee columnist Ailene Voisin after the Ducks edged Rhode Island on March 19. “I think it's a great facility. The locker rooms, especially behind the arena is first-class. The crowd was great … We had a lot of Duck fans here. ... But the city of Sacramento, the people here at the arena, we could not have been treated better.”