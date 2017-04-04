Spring – and big changes – in the air at area golf courses

Shifting sands at the region’s golf courses are not limited to bunkers:
▪ The 19 acres on which Rolling Greens, closed for good since early February, sits have been destined for development since they were purchased by Elliott Homes in 2005. It’s now more imminent.
The nine-hole, par-27 course opened sometime between 1957 and ’61, depending on the source. It was designed by prolific area architect Jack Fleming. It’s now overgrown to the point it no longer resembles a golf course.
“Way too sad,” said Kevin Austin, who owned the course for three years before selling to Elliott, when told of the closure. Austin changed the name from Roseville Rolling Greens to Rolling Greens of Granite Bay shortly after taking over in 2002.
Rolling Greens had been a hub for FootGolf and glow-ball golf in recent years. Frank Mayer, the course’s director of golf for the past 10 years, has taken his youth-oriented TGA (Teach, Grow, Achieve) program to Indian Creek.
“When there’s a course that’s been in the community for so long, there’s memories,” Mayer said.
▪ Mace Meadow, closed since October, is under new ownership and scheduled to reopen July 4.
Why the closure?
“They tried to fertilize the greens but killed them instead,” said co-owner Marlene Miller of the previous ownership group. “So they closed it down and sold it.”
The restaurant associated with Mace Meadow, the Mountain Grille, has already been remodeled and reopened.
The par-72 course in Pioneer will feature 18 new greens. Seeding is scheduled to start next week. You can follow the renovation on the course’s Facebook page.
▪ Sierra View will christen its renovated practice and game-improvement facility this weekend.
The practice grass teeing area was increased to 31,500 square feet, aided by the removal of a swimming pool. Also added: two additional target greens, a fairway and a greenside practice bunker and a bent grass chipping area.
TurfHound golf mats were also installed for use during winter months, outside tournaments and “by demand,” said John Welch, the general manager of the private club in Roseville. “The members really like them; I had no idea that would happen. It’s weird and good.”
The project cost just under $400,000, Welch said.
▪ Construction on the renovation of North Ridge’s greens and bunkers is scheduled to start this week. Work is scheduled to be complete by mid-August, with a return to championship conditions expected by next spring.
Temporary greens have been constructed to allow the private course in Fair Oaks to remain open. The $3.7 million project is being funded by a $60-a-month capital improvement fee for 15 years.
▪ Rocklin Golf Course, known as Sunset Whitney for most of its 52 years until being closed in 2015, is done as a golf course. But based on recent interaction among the Rocklin City Council, the property owners and unhappy residents along the overgrown 183-acre parcel, there appears to be a good chance more than 7 acres could be developed for housing, as was proposed and rejected before the course was shuttered.
▪ Kupros Craft House (1217 21st St.) isn’t Butler Cabin (Augusta National grounds), but it will be the best place in Sacramento to watch the Masters on Saturday alongside likeminded golf lovers.
“Emerging leaders,” a group of young area professionals who share many of the same passions, including bringing awareness about The First Tee of Greater Sacramento, will host the event from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The $35 cost includes a buffet breakfast, bottomless mimosas and the chance to watch and talk golf with good players and quality people.
“Make Kupros your family room for the afternoon,” said Cameron Rappleye, who is helping spearhead the event.
▪ The Symetra Tour, feeder to the LPGA Tour, returns to Northern California for the first time in 16 years with the POC Med Classic this weekend at Windsor Golf Club. Kim Welch (Sacramento) and Lisa Ferrero (Lodi) are in the 144-player field.
