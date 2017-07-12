A woman hit by a tee shot Wednesday during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is consoled by award-winning musician Justin Timberlake. Ed Fletcher efletcher@sacbee.com
Golf

July 12, 2017 4:28 PM

Justin Timberlake consoles woman hit by errant tee shot at celebrity golf event

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

A spectator who went to see celebrities play at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on Wednesday paid a hard price to meet one.

In a video captured by The Bee’s Ed Fletcher, an unidentified woman in the crowd was struck by an errant tee shot at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. Coming over to console her was Justin Timberlake, the award-winning musician and actor. It’s unclear who hit the shot into the crowd.

The tee shot was sliced into the crowd to the right of No. 17. That’s when the woman got a visit from Timberlake, who was in a playing group that included former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The woman was OK and play resumed.

 
