Del Oro, East Nicolaus face powerhouse programs for NorCal titles

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo Pause

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

1:07 Kings coach Dave Joerger on status of Matt Barnes for Friday's game vs. Knicks