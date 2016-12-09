Del Oro, East Nicolaus face powerhouse programs for NorCal titles

The Bee’s Joe Davidson previews Saturday’s Northern California Regional Championship games:
Del Oro (12-2) vs. Bakersfield (11-2)
Division: I-AA
Where: at Del Oro, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: The Golden Eagles have lost just one playoff game in Loomis in Casey Taylor’s 15 seasons as coach, and they have never played a Saturday playoff game in program history, dating back to when the school opened in 1959. Del Oro won the CIF State Division II-AA title last season and inched up a level in the CIF’s competitive-equity format, taking on a Drillers team that has more wins (774) and section titles than any program in state history (37). Opened in 1893, Bakersfield is led by quarterbacks Josh Maran (820 passing yards) and Cameron Williams (1,356), and speedy running backs Shane Jones (824 yards), Trayvone Jackson (699) and Caden Ochoa (458). Del Oro is paced by quarterback Stone Smartt (2,663 passing yards, 772 rushing, 35 total TDs) and running backs Dalton Gee (1,142 yards, 17 TDs) and Camrion Davis (889, 11) and receiver Mason Hurst (1,367 yards, 15 touchdowns).
East Nicolaus (13-0) vs.
McClymonds-Oakland (11-1)
Division: V-A
Where: at Chabot College, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: East Nicolaus is riding a 24-game winning streak that includes a victory in the CIF Division VI-A state title game last season. Nolan Goyet has rushed for 1,472 yards and 28 touchdowns this season, while quarterback Steven Brown has accumulated 2,933 total yards passing and rushing with 31 combined touchdowns. The Spartans will have to deal with a fast McClymonds defense anchored by Cal-bound linebacker Paul Scott.
Comments