Casey Taylor explains why he is leaving Del Oro

Del Oro High School football competes for a CIF State championship on Saturday at Sacramento State. The catalyst is quarterback Stone Smartt, a 4.0 student who also talks here about who the best athlete in the family is.
Quarterback Jake Browning will lead Washington against defending national champion Alabama, who has Jonah Williams starting at right tackle, in the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31.
At a memorial at Grant High School marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of her son, Grant football star J.J. Clavo, Nicole Clavo leaves friends and supporters with a message to be more involved and to serve as role models for their children. The tribute was held at Sacramento's Grant High on Sunday, November 13, 2016.
Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.
Turlock High's 31-14 victory over rival Pitman did more than give the Bulldogs a Central California Conference championship. It gave Turlock offensive coordinator Vince Zipser the perfect opportunity to pop the question to girlfriend Arlene Salcedo.
The Modesto Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns and the Sacramento Bee's Joe Davison predict which football teams will be playing in November in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI/VII playoffs. (Jim Silva)