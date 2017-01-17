Casey Taylor explains why he is leaving Del Oro

After 15 successful seasons with Del Oro High School football, Casey Taylor will lead small-school powerhouse Capital Christian. He explains why.
Joe Davidson The Sacramento Bee

Joe Davidson

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

Del Oro High School football competes for a CIF State championship on Saturday at Sacramento State. The catalyst is quarterback Stone Smartt, a 4.0 student who also talks here about who the best athlete in the family is.

Local

A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

At a memorial at Grant High School marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of her son, Grant football star J.J. Clavo, Nicole Clavo leaves friends and supporters with a message to be more involved and to serve as role models for their children. The tribute was held at Sacramento's Grant High on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Joe Davidson

East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.

Sports Videos