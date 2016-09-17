Sacramento streak busters: Dragons upset Folsom to head area high school action

Two streaks came crumbling down under an avalanche of purple and pride on Friday night up the Highway 50 corridor.
Bee-ranked No. 13 Sacramento High School trailed top-ranked Folsom by two touchdowns early, and nearly by three, before the Dragons fought back, scoring 32 unanswered points to register a 32-27 knockout blow to snap the Bulldogs’ state-leading 48-game regular-season winning streak in one of the greatest upsets in regional history.
Sacramento also halted Folsom’s area-record 52-game winning streak against Sac-Joaquin Section opponents. Tariq Hollandsworth rushed for 268 yards and a 58-yard touchdown, which came a moment after Folsom fumbled inside the Dragons’ 7. The Dragons came up with four turnovers, including interceptions returned for scores by Anthony Bradley and EJ Haag-Larry.
Sacramento (2-1) was the first team to beat Folsom (2-1) at Prairie City Stadium in the regular season since Pleasant Grove in 2011.
No. 2 Del Oro 64, Capital Christian 13 in Rosemont – Mason Hurst returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and a punt 48 yards for a score, and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Stone Smartt to lead the Golden Eagles (4-0) over the Cougars (2-2). Del Oro’s Matthew Kruger returned an interception 85 yards to the end zone, and Smartt hit Marco Esquivel for a 53-yard score.
Jacob Norville threw two touchdown passes to Julian Leslie, including one of 55 yards, for Capital Christian, the four-time defending Golden Empire League champion that ramped up its schedule this season.
No. 3 Elk Grove 56, Alvarez-Salinas 0 in Salinas – Jayden Machado threw touchdown passes of 44 yards to Damario McLean, 17 yards to Jake Bellecci and 8 yards to Gavin Reinwald for the Thundering Herd (4-0) against the Eagles (2-2). Elk Grove’s Zion Thomas rushed seven times for 111 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown. It was one of five rushing touchdowns for the Herd, which had 414 total yards.
No. 5 Rocklin 28, Clovis West 27 in Rocklin – Blayden Brown rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left and Charlie McBride made the point after as the Thunder (3-1) rallied to beat the Golden Eagles (2-2). Sophomore quarterback Cade Wyant engineered Rocklin’s comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit a week after coming off the bench in injury relief to lead the Thunder past Whitney in the Quarry Bowl.
Clovis West, ranked No. 6 in the Central Section by The Fresno Bee, is coached by former Christian Brothers coach George Petrissans.
Reed-Nevada 55, No. 6 Oak Ridge 34 in Sparks – Reed, the five-time Nevada state champion, led 28-0 at the half in beating the Trojans for the third successive season.
No. 9 Franklin 38, Lathrop 32 in Lathrop – Nico Regino passed for 134 yards and three touchdowns, all to Brady Johnson, son of coach Mike Johnson, and Kaderro Tamondong rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder, as the Wildcats (3-0) held off the Spartans (1-2).
Vacaville 46, No. 15 Granite Bay 23 in Placer County – The Bulldogs rushed 371 yards on 46 carries, including 111 on 17 carries and three touchdowns for Daniel Wright.
No. 16 Del Campo 15, Vanden 6 in Fairfield – Greg Cabral rushed for 225 yards on 38 carries and a 56-yard touchdown, and Tyler Dimino hit David Joseph for a 38-yard touchdown pass for the Cougars (2-1), who overcame 18 penalties.
No. 17 Vista del Lago 52, Cordova 35 in Rancho Cordova – Brent Schaeffer completed 25 of 32 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns, three to Brendan Hall, and rushed for a touchdown as the Eagles (2-2) defeated the Lancers (2-2). Dominick Norris rushed for three touchdowns for Vista del Lago, while Hall had seven catches for 126 yards. Xavier Johnson threw four touchdown passes for Cordova.
St. Mary’s-Stockton 42, No. 19 Cosumnes Oaks 20 in Stockton – The Wolfpack (2-1) forced three turnovers, but St. Mary’s (4-0) jumped to a 35-0 third-quarter lead with a balanced offense that has piled up four routs.
St. Mary’s before the game had a moment of silence for former Cosumnes Oaks baseball player Donovan Palma, who died in a car crash on Thursday morning on his way to a Folsom Lake College baseball weight-room session.
Ranked teams with byes – No. 4 Grant, No. 7 Jesuit, No 8 Antelope, No. 11 Whitney, No. 12 Roseville, No. 14 Sheldon and No. 18 Inderkum (No. 20 El Dorado won by forfeit over Golden Sierra).
Christian Brothers 52, McClatchy 10 at Hughes Stadium – Tyler Vander Waal threw four touchdown passes, including 57- and 33-yarders to Matt Marengo, and Jacob Tucker rushed for a 50-yard touchdown as the Falcons (1-2) topped the Lions (0-3). CBS had scored just one touchdown in its first two games.
Rio Americano 58, Pioneer 0 at Del Campo High School – Zach Lewin caught touchdown passes of 20 and 12 yards, returned a punt 68 yards for a score and rushed for a 10-yard touchdown, and Sam Adams threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a 52-yard score as the Raiders (2-2) beat the Patriots (2-2) in Fair Oaks.
Bradshaw Christian 41, Center 34 in South Sacramento – Alex Crouch returned a kickoff for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown, and Marco Bromstead had two touchdown runs to lead the Pride (4-0) over the Cougars (3-1). Brandon Lesly threw four touchdown passes, three to Zharon Houston, for Center.
Colfax 42, Bella Vista 0 in Fair Oaks – Mason Ahrens ran for touchdowns of 12 and 11 yards, and Austin Weir threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another as the Falcons (3-1) jumped to a 42-0 halftime lead, then coasted against the Broncos (0-3) to equal last season’s victory total.
Oakmont 29, Casa Roble 3 in Orangevale – Jake Knapp threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Erik Holmsen and ran for a 5-yard touchdown, Ray Meza returned a fumble 49 yards for a score, and Kody Tagert returned an interception 9 yards for a score as the Vikings (3-0) topped the Rams (2-2).
Mira Loma 49, San Juan 8 in San Juan – In his first ever football game, Damian Nuss-Guillot played wide receiver, defensive end and special teams as San Juan, with only 16 players, dropped to 0-3. Mira Loma improved to 2-2.
Marysville 21, Bear Valley 14 at Grass Valley – Junior Andrew Hoang scored two first-half touchdowns and inspired defense keyed Marysville in a nonleague game of smaller-school powerhouse programs.
Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD. The Bee’s Bill Paterson contributed to this report.
