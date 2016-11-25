Jesuit, Inderkum to meet in Sac-Joaquin Section D-II football semis

Breaking down Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section playoff games:
Jesuit (9-3) vs. Inderkum (10-2)
Division: II semifinal
Where: at Jesuit, 1 p.m.
Outlook: The Marauders have rolled through their first two D-II postseason opponents after competing in D-I since 1988, their first playoff appearance. The key for Inderkum is pressuring Jesuit quarterback Calvin Brownholtz, who has not been sacked in the past six games. Jesuit also has recorded eight interceptions and nine sacks in the playoffs. Inderkum, riding a nine-game winning streak, is coming off a 35-33 win at top-seeded Sacramento behind quarterback Trajon Cotton and nationally recruited tight end-linebacker Josh Falo.
Manteca (11-1) vs. Placer (7-5)
Division: IV championship
Where: Lincoln High School, Stockton, 6 p.m.
Outlook: After winning the D-III title last season, Manteca has rolled as the D-IV top seed in pursuit of the program’s third championship since 2014 and fourth since 2005. The Buffaloes benefit from a power-running game that features Kameron Beamon (1,129 yards, 15 touchdowns). Placer is in a section final for the third time since 2008, seeking its first championship since a repeat showing in D-II in 1980 and ’81. The Hillmen also rely on the ground game, having scored 43 rushing TDs – 15 each by Mario Perez and Morgan Rein-Robinson.
Amador (11-1) vs. Bradshaw Christian (12-0)
Division: VI championship
Where: Lincoln High, Stockton, 1 p.m.
Outlook: While Bradshaw Christian is in a section final for the seventh time since the program started 11 years ago and seeks its sixth championship, Amador is in its first title game. Both teams run the ball well. Bradshaw Christian has rushed for 4,615 yards and 61 touchdowns, with Mateo Bromstead (1,327 yards, 24 TDs) and Gerrett Robbins (1,201, 14) leading the way. Amador is paced by Daylan Thetford (1,091 yards, 26 TDs).
