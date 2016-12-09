Joe Davidson

Bishop O’Dowd holds off Capital Christian

Joe Deluca tossed three touchdown passes, and Bishop O’Dowd High School ran out the final 4:55 to hold off Capital Christian 24-21 on Friday night to win the Northern California Regional Division 5-AA championship in Oakland.

D’Marcus Ross scored on a 2-yard run for Capital Christian and Christian Simmons had touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards. Simmons opened the second half with a 75-yard kickoff return to set up his 3-yard score a moment later to pull to within 17-14. Simmons’ 4-yarder in the fourth quarter got the Cougars to within 24-21, but they did not touch the ball again.

Capital Christian (11-3) will gradute four-year starting quarterback Jake Norville but will return a wealth of talent, including Ross and Simmons.

O’Dowd (14-1) advances to the CIF State D-5AA title game under coach Napoleon Kaufman, the former Oakland Raiders running back. Capital Christian has gone 54-9 since 2012.

Deluca passed for 193 yards. Austin Jones of O’Dowd rushed for 236 yards on 36 carries..

