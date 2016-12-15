CIF State Football Bowls include two games Friday at Sac State

The Bee’s Joe Davidson breaks down Friday’s CIF State Football Championship games at Sacramento State:
St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-1) vs. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (14-0)
Division: 1-AA
When: 8 p.m. at Hornet Stadium
Outlook: This is a rematch of the 2008 CIF State Division II title game, won by Cathedral Catholic 37-34, but the only holdovers are the head coaches: Tony Franks of St. Mary’s and Sean Doyle of Cathedral Catholic. They have been good friends for decades. The Rams are 1-0 at Sac State this season, having beaten Folsom 56-25 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final and following with a 49-40 win over Freedom in the Northern California Regional Division 1-AA final. Dusty Frampton rushed for 359 yards on 37 carries and five touchdowns against Freedom, giving him 642 and eight scores in his past two outings. Jake Dunniway has passed for 3,651 yards and 42 touchdowns for St. Mary’s, though he aims to avoid turnovers as he was uncharacteristically intercepted three times against Freedom. Cathedral relies on the run as Shawn Poma and Adam Eastwood have combined for 24 touchdowns. Both teams are prolific, though Cathedral has had a tougher go in the playoffs, prevailing in the past three games 44-21, 35-27 and 35-28.
Madison-San Diego (12-2) vs. Valley Christian-San Jose (13-1)
Division: 2-AA
When: 4 p.m., Hornet Stadium
Outlook: Defense has been the key for Valley Christian, a battle-tested program from the West Catholic Athletic League playing in its first CIF State final. The Warriors allow an average of 10.8 points a game and have surrendered 23 points in four playoff games, thanks partly to defensive end RJ Stone, who has 11 sacks. Valley Christian is powered by running backs Isaiah Rodriguez and Javon Sturns, who have combined for 2,223 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Madison, the CIF State Division III champion in 2012, beat Calabasas 60-53 in overtime in the Southern California Regional final last week by rallying from 19 down. Erick Buchanan secured the Warhawks’ second CIF bowl with the winning touchdown run in overtime, his fifth of the game.
