Joe Davidson

December 15, 2016 6:30 PM

CIF State Football Bowls include two games Friday at Sac State

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

The Bee’s Joe Davidson breaks down Friday’s CIF State Football Championship games at Sacramento State:

St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-1) vs. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (14-0)

Division: 1-AA

When: 8 p.m. at Hornet Stadium

Outlook: This is a rematch of the 2008 CIF State Division II title game, won by Cathedral Catholic 37-34, but the only holdovers are the head coaches: Tony Franks of St. Mary’s and Sean Doyle of Cathedral Catholic. They have been good friends for decades. The Rams are 1-0 at Sac State this season, having beaten Folsom 56-25 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final and following with a 49-40 win over Freedom in the Northern California Regional Division 1-AA final. Dusty Frampton rushed for 359 yards on 37 carries and five touchdowns against Freedom, giving him 642 and eight scores in his past two outings. Jake Dunniway has passed for 3,651 yards and 42 touchdowns for St. Mary’s, though he aims to avoid turnovers as he was uncharacteristically intercepted three times against Freedom. Cathedral relies on the run as Shawn Poma and Adam Eastwood have combined for 24 touchdowns. Both teams are prolific, though Cathedral has had a tougher go in the playoffs, prevailing in the past three games 44-21, 35-27 and 35-28.

Madison-San Diego (12-2) vs. Valley Christian-San Jose (13-1)

Division: 2-AA

When: 4 p.m., Hornet Stadium

Outlook: Defense has been the key for Valley Christian, a battle-tested program from the West Catholic Athletic League playing in its first CIF State final. The Warriors allow an average of 10.8 points a game and have surrendered 23 points in four playoff games, thanks partly to defensive end RJ Stone, who has 11 sacks. Valley Christian is powered by running backs Isaiah Rodriguez and Javon Sturns, who have combined for 2,223 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Madison, the CIF State Division III champion in 2012, beat Calabasas 60-53 in overtime in the Southern California Regional final last week by rallying from 19 down. Erick Buchanan secured the Warhawks’ second CIF bowl with the winning touchdown run in overtime, his fifth of the game.

Related content

Joe Davidson

Comments

 

Videos

East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

View more video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Sports Videos