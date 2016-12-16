Del Oro featured in Saturday’s state football title games

The Bee’s Joe Davidson breaks down Saturday’s CIF State Championship Bowl games at Sacramento State:
De La Salle-Concord (11-1) vs. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (12-2)
Division: Open
TV: CSNCA, 8 p.m.
Outlook: It’s the last game of the 16-week high school football season between national powerhouse programs. De La Salle, which has played for a state title every year since the CIF implemented the format in 2006, seeks a seventh title in eight years and an Open Division three-peat. One of the state bowl losses was in 2013 to Bosco 20-14. De La Salle has no in-state losses this season, and despite fielding one of the youngest teams in program history, the Spartans have been stellar on defense lately, outscoring three playoff foes 115-24. Kairee Robinson has rushed for 1,883 yards and 23 touchdowns in De La Salle’s quick, efficient veer offense. Bosco, top-ranked in the state by Cal-Hi Sports, lost to national No. 1 Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas 35-20 and to state No. 2 Mater Dei of Santa Ana 26-21, but avenged the latter setback with a 42-28 triumph in the CIF Southern Section championship game. Re-al Mitchell has passed for 2,740 yards and 28 touchdowns, and he has rushed for 1,017 and 15. Among the seven players offered Division I scholarships are linemen Wyatt Davis (committed to Ohio State) and Jacob Callier (Colorado).
Del Oro (13-2) vs. San Clemente (12-3)
Division: I-A
TV: CSNCA, 4 p.m.
Outlook: Del Oro, which seeks a CIF state title repeat, brings an 11-game playoff winning streak into the championship game while sporting a 6-0 record at Sac State this decade, including five Sac-Joaquin Section title wins. The Golden Eagles have found a new gear since a 42-7 loss to Folsom in Week 6. Del Oro rolled Bakersfield 57-16 in the NorCal Regional D-1A final as quarterback Stone Smartt passed for four touchdowns, twice hitting Mason Hurst for 49-yard strikes. Del Oro has 1,000-yard running backs Dalton Gee and Camrion Davis, who rushed for 202 yards in a 16-13 victory over Camarillo in the state D-2AA championship game last season. San Clemente quarterback Jack Sears, a USC commit, passed for 248 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards to lead the Tritons to a comeback win over Edison of Huntington Beach, 39-35, in the SoCal Regional D-1A final.
Serra-San Mateo (10-4) vs. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0)
Division: II-A
TV: CSNCA, noon
Outlook: Sierra Canyon is the only unbeaten team of the six playing Saturday at Sac State. The Trailblazers sweated out playoff wins of 36-35 in double overtime against Corona del Mar and 41-34 in triple overtime against Redondo Union. Serra is battle tested, riding a 10-game winning streak behind dual-threat quarterback Lexi Nunn, who accounted for six touchdowns in a 49-36 win at previously unbeaten Sanger in the NorCal Regional final. Serra, the alma mater of Tom Brady and Barry Bonds, started 0-4 this season with losses to three teams competing in CIF State bowls (De La Salle, Valley Christian of San Jose and St. Mary’s of Stockton) but got healthy and got better on defense. A key stat: Serra has not committed a turnover in the past seven games.
