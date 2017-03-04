Master of his Kraft: Whitney star enjoys 2-sport success

0:39 Watch Whitney Wildcats fans get loud for their championship team Pause

1:44 Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios

1:41 Raw: Supporters, protesters at McClintock town hall meeting

0:23 The scene before Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting at Oak Ridge

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped