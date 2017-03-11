Watch the game-winning plays as Sheldon High tops Bellarmine in prep basketball playoffs

Here's how Sheldon High School beat Bellarmine 47-46 on Friday, March 10, 2017, at the Elk Grove campus. Guard Isaiah Duplechan hits a corner 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, and the second-seeded Huskies survived two potential game-winning attempts, including one at the buzzer, by the No. 7 Bells of San Jose. Those were the only points of the second half for Duplechan, whose twin brother, Elishja, had 15 points in a defensive slugfest against the Central Coast Section Open champions. Sheldon will host No. 6 Archbishop Mitty of San Jose on Tuesday. Mitty beat No. 3 St. Joseph Notre Dame of Alameda 67-61.
Brian Hartman

Joe Davidson

Stone Smartt, Del Oro

Del Oro High School football competes for a CIF State championship on Saturday at Sacramento State. The catalyst is quarterback Stone Smartt, a 4.0 student who also talks here about who the best athlete in the family is.

Joe Davidson

East Union football player's dream comes true with touchdown run against Del Campo High

Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.

