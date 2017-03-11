After upsetting Menlo-Atherton, Folsom girls to face rival Oak Ridge

The road has become an ally for the Folsom Bulldogs.
Defeated by Lincoln of Stockton in a Sac-Joaquin Section girls quarterfinal last month, Folsom hoped for an at-large bid to the CIF Northern California Regional playoffs.
It got in, and now the season extends a bit longer.
Behind 25 points by nationally recruited junior guard McKenzie Forbes, the ninth-seeded Bulldogs upset top-seeded Menlo-Atherton in the Bay Area 57-50 on Saturday night in a Division I quarterfinal to set up rematch with a familiar opponent.
On Tuesday, Folsom will visit No. 4 Oak Ridge in El Dorado Hills in a meeting of Sierra Foothill League rivals who split two meetings this season. Folsom has never advanced this far. It is 2-0 in the NorCal field.
Oak Ridge beat 11-time NorCal champion Berkeley 52-41 on Saturday as Marie Olson had 13 points and Kassidy DeLapp and Brittney Belanger combined for 13.
McClatchy, the No. 2 D-I seed and 2015 CIF State D-I champion, beat No. 7 Lincoln of San Francisco 76-59 as five players hit double figures, led by Jordan Cruz’s 24. Nia Lowery had 13, Richelle Turney 12, Kamryn Hall 12 and Courtesy Clark 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Lions next will host Heritage of Brentwood, which eliminated defending NorCal champion St. Francis 63-48.
Division II
St. Francis 59, Sacramento 57 (OT) in Mountain View – The fourth-seeded Lancers scored on a runner in the closing seconds to defeat the Dragons, who start just one senior – guard Sasha Brown. RyAnne Walters had 17 points and Anna Blount 13 for Sacramento.
Division IV
Pleasant Valley 59, Christian Brothers 47 in Chico – The Vikings held the Falcons to four points in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Sac-Joaquin Section champions, who overcame a 1-10 start to the season.
Monet Brown had 17 of her 21 points in the first half for CB, and Brianna Juriel had 12. Chico State-bound Kayla Joyce had 12 points and six assists for Pleasant Valley.
Boys
St. Mary’s 54, Folsom 53 in Stockton – The Rams beat the Bulldogs for the second time in this postseason, this time eliminating them in D-I NorCal play.
Bryce Johnson hit a bank shot for a 54-51 St. Mary’s lead with a minute to play and held on. Martis Johnson had 18 points and Jayce McCain 16 for Folsom.
