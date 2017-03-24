Joe Davidson

Watch McClatchy High girls basketball coach's dance moves designed to motivate team

By Joe Davidson

Jeff Ota jokes that he can't dance much any more at his age, but this is not true. Film does not lie.

In a new video, the McClatchy High School girls basketball coach, wearing a No. 5 school jersey, goes old school to motivate his powerhouse program, unleashing this hilarious sing-song bit on the eve of the CIF Northern California Regional playoffs.

The Lions need five victories to be crowned as CIF State Division I champions for the second time in three seasons. They have four wins and head to Golden 1 Arena on Friday night for the fifth win effort, against Windward of Los Angeles at 6 p.m.

Ota is in his first season as McClatchy's head coach, but he's not new to the scene. He was a longtime assistant with the girls and a longtime head coach with the boys program. Ota was a star player at McClatchy in the 1970s, a guard who dropped in 46 points in games, or set up teammates to carry the load in others.

And is there a coach anywhere who was brave enough to pull off this dance bit?

