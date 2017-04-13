Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

April 13, 2017 6:01 PM

The Sacramento Bee’s final 2016-17 high school basketball rankings

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Bee’s final rankings for the 2016-17 high school basketball season:

Boys

1. Woodcreek 32-3

2. Sheldon 30-4

3. Capital Christian 23-8

4. Whitney 27-5

5. Folsom 22-9

6. Vista del Lago 25-9

7. Del Oro 18-15

8. Burbank 27-5

9. Placer 26-5

10. Grant 20-10

11. Sacramento 18-11

12. Granite Bay 17-13

13. Jesuit 15-13

14. Inderkum 20-7

15. Rio Linda 24-6

16. Rio Americano 16-13

17. Christian Brothers 16-12

18. Cosumnes Oaks 19-9

19. Ponderosa 18-10

20. Roseville 16-12

Girls

1. McClatchy 31-5

2. West Campus 30-4

3. Oak Ridge 23-11

4. Sacramento 23-10

5. Folsom 27-6

6. St. Francis 22-9

7. Elk Grove 25-7

8. Vista del Lago 23-6

9. Christian Brothers 15-18

10. Rio Linda 23-7

11. Foothill 27-6

12. Whitney 20-10

13. Davis 20-9

14. Cosumnes Oaks 19-9

15. Roseville 22-9

16. Del Oro 18-9

17. Antelope 20-10

18. Capital Christian 22-10

19. Franklin 16-12

20. Colfax 18-10

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Go, coach, go! Watch McClatchy High girls basketball coach's dance moves to motivate team

Go, coach, go! Watch McClatchy High girls basketball coach's dance moves to motivate team 1:31

Go, coach, go! Watch McClatchy High girls basketball coach's dance moves to motivate team
Watch the game-winning plays as Sheldon High tops Bellarmine in prep basketball playoffs 0:31

Watch the game-winning plays as Sheldon High tops Bellarmine in prep basketball playoffs
Watch Whitney Wildcats fans get loud for their championship team 0:39

Watch Whitney Wildcats fans get loud for their championship team

View More Video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Sports Videos