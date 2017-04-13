The Sacramento Bee’s final 2016-17 high school basketball rankings

The Sacramento Bee’s final rankings for the 2016-17 high school basketball season:
Boys
1. Woodcreek 32-3
2. Sheldon 30-4
3. Capital Christian 23-8
4. Whitney 27-5
5. Folsom 22-9
6. Vista del Lago 25-9
7. Del Oro 18-15
8. Burbank 27-5
9. Placer 26-5
10. Grant 20-10
11. Sacramento 18-11
12. Granite Bay 17-13
13. Jesuit 15-13
14. Inderkum 20-7
15. Rio Linda 24-6
16. Rio Americano 16-13
17. Christian Brothers 16-12
18. Cosumnes Oaks 19-9
19. Ponderosa 18-10
20. Roseville 16-12
Girls
1. McClatchy 31-5
2. West Campus 30-4
3. Oak Ridge 23-11
4. Sacramento 23-10
5. Folsom 27-6
6. St. Francis 22-9
7. Elk Grove 25-7
8. Vista del Lago 23-6
9. Christian Brothers 15-18
10. Rio Linda 23-7
11. Foothill 27-6
12. Whitney 20-10
13. Davis 20-9
14. Cosumnes Oaks 19-9
15. Roseville 22-9
16. Del Oro 18-9
17. Antelope 20-10
18. Capital Christian 22-10
19. Franklin 16-12
20. Colfax 18-10
