Photos of former Sacramento-area high school stars entering NFL draft

EDDIE VANDERDOES, Placer – The UCLA defensive lineman (47) is expected to be drafted in the early rounds.
AHKELLO WITHERSPOON, Christian Brothers – The Colorado defensive back, left, should be taken in rounds 2-4.
COLE HIKUTINI, Pleasant Grove – The Louisville tight end could go in rounds 4-6.
THOMAS SPERBECK, Jesuit – The Boise State wide receiver, right, is seen as a third-day selection candidate.
JORDAN CARRELL, Roseville – The Colorado defensive end (92) could go anytime starting with the fifth round.
NATE IESE, Sheldon – The UCLA tight end, right, is expected to be selected in the final two rounds.
MARCUS RIOS, Cosumnes Oaks – The UCLA defensive back should be picked in the late rounds.
STEVEN MOORE, Elk Grove – The Cal offensive tackle could go late or find a team as an undrafted free agent.
GAVIN ANDREWS, Granite Bay – The Oregon State offensive guard (62) could go late or find a team as an undrafted free agent.
JOSH LETULIGASENOA, Elk Grove – The Cal Poly linebacker could go late or find a team as an undrafted free agent.
