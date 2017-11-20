Thrillers, upsets, routs cause big shifts in The Bee’s high school football rankings

The second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs featured thrillers, unbeaten teams falling to lower seeds and blowouts when close contests were expected.
Friday marks the semifinal rounds for Divisions I, II and III and championship games for Divisions IV, V, VI and VII. Every section champion is assured of a CIF Northern California Regional contest.
Games of note this week include surging Jesuit, winners of 10 consecutive games, at No. 1 Folsom in D-I. The last time the teams met was in Week 1, and Folsom rolled Big Red 55-9 in Kaiden Bennett’s breakout party.
Expect a much closer outcome here, and both schools have called out their rooting sections to arrive and be loud and proud as section playoff ticket prices have spooked off students by the truckload across the section. If these events are for the students, then make it affordable enough to back that claim, we say.
Also in D-I, defending champion St. Mary’s of Stockton, the third seed, faces No. 2-seeded Oak Ridge a year after the Rams routed the Trojans.
In D-II, top-seeded Granite Bay hosts 12-0 Del Campo, where the fourth-seeded Cougars are coming off of a 49-48, four-overtime thriller over Sacramento. In the other semifinal, two-time defending champion Del Oro, the No. 7 seed, heads to Modesto to take on the 3 seed, four-time CIF State champion Central Catholic, which won those banners in lower divisions and is now rumbling with the big boys.
In D-III, top-seeded Oakdale faces 11-1 Patterson, and Christian Brothers takes on Manteca in a rematch of a season opener when the Buffaloes went for two late and won it.
The next two divisions are an all-Pioneer Valley League showcase. Placer takes on Center in D-IV for the title and Colfax plays Bear River for D-V honors.
It’s a testament to these programs to survive the PVL and run into each other all over again.
The Bee’s Top 20
With last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Folsom (1) 12-0
The Bulldogs rolled past River City and Tracy in Division I play and expect a much closer game against Jesuit in the semifinals (Folsom routed Jesuit 55-9 in Week 1).
2. Oak Ridge (2) 11-1
What makes the Trojans so united is the player support, including starting quarterback Marco Baldacchino working with his backup, Matt Jenner, who has filled in admirably.
3. Granite Bay (5) 10-2
The Grizzlies rolled Antelope 37-0 but may lose players from chippy play that led to ejections, and GB will need all hands to handle a 12-0 Del Campo team.
4. Jesuit (6) 10-2
Josh Farr can play quarterback, receiver and defensive back, and that defines the versatility of a team that has won 10 in a row and is eager for another shot at Folsom.
5. Del Campo (8) 12-0
The Cougars needed four overtimes to beat a talented Sacramento team, with two blocked kicks and a lot of gritty play leading the way.
6. Sacramento (4) 10-2*
The Dragons lost 28-19 to Folsom and 49-48 in four overtimes to Del Campo, and now it’s over. A great season for a terrific team.
7. Christian Brothers (10) 10-2
The Falcons are star-heavy and bonded by unsung guys such as Dan Somoes, Connor Laffan, Freddie Fiske, Trey Price, Chase Gallup and Cameryn Walker.
8. Sheldon (7) 9-3
The Huskies pushed defending champion St. Mary’s to the wire in D-I before falling. This program is here to stay.
9. Placer (12) 11-1
The Hillmen are back in a section final, the top seeds in D-IV seek their first banner since 1981 with a fun and disciplined team.
10. Del Oro (13) 7-5
Brice Edwards runs hard, Carson Jarratt has a good vibe going with Matt Smart and the defense has been terrific.
11. Inderkum (3) 11-1
The Tigers smoked teams for much of the season and then flamed out against a Del Oro defense that had the wing-T solved. Still a great year.
12. Rocklin (11) 7-5
The Thunder lost to powerhouse Central Catholic in D-II, and had league losses to Folsom, Oak Ridge and Granite Bay.
13. Lincoln (14) 8-3
The season ended on a booming field goal in a D-II opener, but the Zebras are ready for another run in 2018.
14. Antelope (9) 10-2
The Titans lost only to Del Campo and Granite Bay this season and expect another title run next season and every season.
15. Franklin (15) 7-4
The Wildcats lost a D-I opener to 11-0 Gregori, which lost at Oak Ridge. Coach Mike Johnson bows out proud.
16. Colfax (17) 9-3
One heck of a running back in Mason Ahrens and quarterback in Ryland Heimann, and coach in Tony Martello, in his ninth title game.
17. Bear River (18) 9-3
The Bruins are rocking the D-V bracket, bouncing Capital Christian and Ripon and in a final yet again under famed coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie.
18. Monterey Trail (-) 6-5
The Mustangs lost a D-I opener at Vacaville and own a big early win over previously ranked Vista del Lago.
19. Center (-) 7-5
Robbie Donnell went to work Friday, rushing for three scores to launch the Cougars into the D-IV finals against rival Placer.
20. Rio Linda (19) 7-5
The Knights recovered from two bad seasons and pushed Christian Brothers in a D-III game.
Dropped out: No. 16 Vista del Lago, No. 20 Woodland
* Does not include three forfeit losses due to a seldom-used ineligible player.
Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Bradshaw Christian (8-4), Burbank (6-4), Capital Christian (7-4), Casa Roble (6-6), Cordova (7-4), Cosumnes Oaks (5-6), Dixon (7-4), East Nicolaus (12-0), El Dorado (7-4), Elk Grove (5-6), Grant (4-6), Rio Americano (6-5), Rio Vista (7-3), River Valley (7-4), Union Mine (5-6), Vista del Lago (7-5), Woodland (7-4), Yuba City (6-5).
The Bee’s Sac-Joaquin Section Top 20
From 190 schools in the second-largest of California’s 10 sections.
1. Folsom (12-0)
2. Oak Ridge (11-1)
3. Oakdale (11-1)
4. Central Catholic-Modesto (10-1)
5. St. Mary’s-Stockton (10-2)
6. Granite Bay (10-2)
7. Jesuit (10-2)
8. Del Campo (11-1)
9. Sheldon (9-3)
10. Sacramento (10-2)*
11. Del Oro (7-5)
12. Manteca (10-2)
13. Christian Brothers (10-2)
14. Inderkum (11-1)
15. Vacaville (8-4)
16. Placer (11-1)
17. Gregori-Modesto (11-1)
18. Rocklin (8-4)
19. Franklin (7-4)
20. Tracy (8-3)
* Does not include three forfeit losses due to a seldom-used ineligible player.
Results and schedule
Second round
Friday’s results
DIVISION I
No. 1 Folsom 56, No. 8 Tracy 21
No. 3 St. Mary’s 31, No. 6 Sheldon 28
No. 2 Oak Ridge 49, No. 7 Gregori 14
Saturday’s result
No. 4 Jesuit 42, No. 5 Vacaville 28
DIVISION II
No. 1 Granite Bay 37, No. 8 Antelope 0
No. 4 Del Campo 49, No. 5 Sacramento 48 (4OT)
No. 3 Central Catholic 42, No. 6 Rocklin 18
No. 7 Del Oro 26, No. 2 Inderkum 7
DIVISION III
No. 1 Oakdale 41, No. 9 Vanden 16
No. 4 Patterson 40, No. 5 Vista del Lago 22
No. 2 Manteca 62, No. 7 American Canyon 32
No. 3 Christian Brothers 30, No. 11 Rio Linda 21
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Placer 35, No. 5 Woodland 6
No. 3 Center 26, No. 2 Casa Roble 25
DIVISION V
No. 5 Colfax 56, No. 1 Sonora 55
No. 6 Bear River 14, No. 7 Ripon 7
DIVISION VI
No. 4 Modesto Christian 21, No. 1 Bradshaw Christian 7
No. 6 Hilmar 41, No. 2 Escalon 38
DIVISION VII
No. 1 Rio Vista 39, No. 4 Woodland Christian 3
No. 2 Ripon Christian 39, No. 3 Stone Ridge Christian 3
Semifinals
All games Friday at 7 p.m.
DIVISION I
No. 4 Jesuit at No. 1 Folsom
No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 2 Oak Ridge
DIVISION II
No. 4 Del Campo at No. 1 Granite Bay
No. 7 Del Oro at No. 3 Central Catholic
DIVISION III
No. 4 Patterson at No. 1 Oakdale
No. 3 Christian Brothers at No. 2 Manteca
Championships
All games Saturday
DIVISION IV
No. 3 Center vs. No. 1 Placer at Cosumnes Oaks High School, 6 p.m.
DIVISION V
No. 6 Bear River vs. No. 5 Colfax at Cosumnes Oaks High School, 1 p.m.
DIVISION VI
No. 6 Hilmar vs. No. 4 Modesto Christian at Lincoln High School-Stockton, 6 p.m.
DIVISION VII
No. 2 Ripon Christian vs. No. 1 Rio Vista, at Lincoln High School-Stockton, 1 p.m.
