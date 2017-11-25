Placer High School football coach Joey Montoya won his first section title when the Hillmen beat rival Center on Saturday.
Placer High School football coach Joey Montoya won his first section title when the Hillmen beat rival Center on Saturday. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file
Placer High School football coach Joey Montoya won his first section title when the Hillmen beat rival Center on Saturday. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Sacramento Bee file
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Hillmen on top: Placer beats rival Center for first title since 1981, ending coach’s 0-4 streak

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

November 25, 2017 08:58 PM

Joey Montoya grew up around this, the grass, the dirt, the championships.

And now he’s even more a part of it.

The 11th year Placer High School football coach was equal parts proud and relieved to lead the Hillmen to their first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 1981, and his first banner in five championship tries.

Looking the part of top seed in Division IV, Placer used balanced offense and just enough defensive stops to beat Pioneer Valley League rival Center 42-32 on Saturday night at Cosumnes Oaks High in Elk Grove.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It’s the sixth title for the storied Hillmen of Auburn, who became a state-ranked powerhouse in the 1970s under coaches Bill Miller and Tom Johnson. Miller is the grandfather of Montoya, who played football at Placer then dreamed of becoming the head coach, then agonized for his players after four title-game losses. He also lost a section championship game while coaching at Pioneer in Woodland.

Mario Perez rushed for two touchdowns for Placer (12-1), and Mike Stuck had two touchdown passes to Brad Bishop. Marshall Chapman had two touchdowns for Center, which also received two touchdown passes from Michael Wortham to Robbie Donnell.

Center finished 7-6.

Placer will compete in a CIF Northern California Regional playoff game on the weekend of Dec. 8-9. All section champions advance. Brackets will be released when all other section champions from the state are crowned. The announcement will be Dec. 3.

“Just so proud of these guys and how hard they’ve worked,” Montoya said.

Most impressive, perhaps, is this is Montoya’s youngest team. He said the Hillmen still haven’t played their best game. There’s plenty of season left to do so.

Joe Davidson: 916-321-1280, @SacBee_JoeD

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

    You voted for these football players as preps of the week during the 2017 high school season. Joe Davidson broke down their performances. Take a look.

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017
'Runs like thunder:' Four prep football games to keep an eye on heading into playoffs 2:11

'Runs like thunder:' Four prep football games to keep an eye on heading into playoffs
'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond 2:13

'I want to make it for him': Blayden and Brian Brown talk about their football bond

View More Video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.