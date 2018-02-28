Sheldon Huskies forward Ronald Agebsar (24) yells after taking a pass and dunking the ball to give the Huskies a 64-60 lead on Wednesday in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal.
Sheldon Huskies forward Ronald Agebsar (24) yells after taking a pass and dunking the ball to give the Huskies a 64-60 lead on Wednesday in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies forward Ronald Agebsar (24) yells after taking a pass and dunking the ball to give the Huskies a 64-60 lead on Wednesday in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Folsom and the flu can't stop Sheldon, as Huskies win in OT to reach section final

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

February 28, 2018 11:07 PM

It's a simple motto and mandate by the coaches in teal, black and white.

Defend with pride and purpose or sit next to the coaches on the bench and hand out water bottles.

At Sheldon High School, basketball players earn their minutes with defensive hustle, and it's no wonder that the Huskies have been defined this decade by their grit, athleticism and execution.

The top-seeded Huskies charged to double-digit leads, then hung on in overtime to beat fourth-seeded Folsom 69-65 in a thrilling Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal between regional powers on Wednesday night in south Sacramento.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

JV_022818_SHELDON_FOLSOM 61
Sheldon Huskies center Chris Wriedt (23) and teammate guard Justin Nguyen (11) bump at center court after the Huskies 69-65 victory in the D1 boys semifinal between Folsom and Sheldon on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in Elk Grove.
Jose Luis Villegas

In the last 24 meetings, Sheldon owns a 13-11 mark against Folsom. The Huskies halted a four-game skid to the Bulldogs, including a 50-49 decision in the 2015 D-I section final.

The Huskies (26-4) extended their winning streak to 19 with balanced scoring and just enough defensive stops in the first two-and-a-half quarters and in overtime to return to the section finals for the seventh time since 2000, all under coach Joey Rollings, who seeks his fifth championship.

Sheldon takes on 18-time section winner Modesto Christian on Saturday at Pacific. The second-seeded Crusaders rallied to beat No. 3 Capital Christian 69-59 despite 28 points from Rick Barros and 19 by Zach Chappell.

Sheldon also showed it is a deep outfit.

The team's top player, senior guard Dale Currie, was slowed by the flu and then missed all but the opening seconds of overtime after fouling out. Junior guard Justin Nguyen made five free throws down the stretch and finished with 14 points.

The contributions were everywhere. Emerging 6-foot-10 center Chris Wriedt had 11 points and 10 rebounds while battling Folsom's 6-9 Mason Forbes, who had six points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Ronald Agebsar, a 6-4 leaper of a forward, had three baseline dunks for Sheldon and a follow-up slam in overtime. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Currie had six points and 10 rebounds, and guards Kaito Williams had 14, Dom Johnson seven and Xavier Brown five.

JV_022818_SHELDON_FOLSOM 59
Sheldon Huskies center Chris Wriedt (23) points up into the crowd in the final seconds as Sheldon secures the win.
Jose Luis Villegas

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

"When we play 'D' and share the ball, we're unstoppable," said Johnson, a member of The Bee's All-Metro football team. "We know that if we don't play 'D,' we don't play. We all play hard. And when Ronald is jumping like that, no one can stop him, or us."

Said Rollings, "We play great defense; it's what we do. We share the ball, move the ball, but we've got to make more free throws. That killed us tonight against a really good team."

Folsom was led by 5-3 guard Eljay Gallegos, who was terrific with the dribble, passing and shooting. The senior had 24 points to lead all scorers. Jayce McCain had 13.

Folsom coach Mike Wall was complimentary of Sheldon, saying, "They're so tough to match up with. They're so physical and so quick and athletic. They put it all out there tonight. They're high flying, hitting mid-range shots, long shots."

JV_022818_SHELDON_FOLSOM 51
Folsom Bulldogs Martis Johnson (13) is bumped by teammate Mason Forbes (C) (25) after making a three point shot as he was fouled by Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Currie (0) to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
Jose Luis Villegas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

View More Video

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.