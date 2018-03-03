Dramatic 3 lifts Modesto Christian past Sheldon in 'big boy basketball' showcase

Early in this title tilt on Saturday night, it was decided by a crew of media and game-operations staff that there was one fitting title for the region's elite high school programs.

"Big boy basketball."

It was frenetic, it was fast, it was fun – and it was heartache for the Sheldon Huskies again while Modesto Christian takes on the task of clearing out more space in its bloated trophy case.

Junior Ballard hit a 35-foot bomb as he rushed to beat the expiring shot clock, with 9.8 seconds left in the game, and the Crusaders added two last-second free throws to register a dramatic 60-56 triumph in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship at Spanos Center.

It's the 19th section banner for the Crusaders, far and away a record, and it was the third crushing finals loss for Sheldon in four seasons. In 2015, Folsom rallied for a 50-49 win, and last season, Woodcreek won 69-68 in the closing seconds.

Sheldon has five titles and has reached the finals seven times this decade. Both teams are locks for the prestigious CIF Northern California Open Division tournament that starts Friday, only Sheldon will enter the field as one angry lot.

The Huskies (26-5) had their 19-game winning streak halted, but it wasn't for a lack of effort or talent. Modesto Christian (28-3) has won 15 consecutive games and has, in this bracket, conquered Jesuit and Capital Christian.

"As a basketball player, you practice those kinds of shots, but not that one," Ballard said. "That one – I just let it go. I just let it go. I don't know what happened. I really don't. It's crazy."

Dale Currie, Sheldon's terrific energizer guard, led all scorers with 24 points, driving, dishing and hitting 3-point shots. The senior was presented with the game's sportsmanship award, in part, perhaps, for how classy he was in handling what he hoped would be his big moment.

After Ballard's 3 gave his team a 58-56 lead, Currie was fouled while dribbling to set up a play. A good foul shooter, Currie missed the front-end of a 1-and-1, and Modesto Christian's Tyler Williams hit two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to account for the final score after he grabbed Currie's miss.

"That shot that he made," Currie said of Ballard, still stunned. "Wow. And me going to the free throw line, with everyone on my back, that was my time to be clutch, and I didn't do it." Sheldon coaches and players wouldn't allow Currie to take the blame, because even if it had gone to overtime, who knows who wins.

What hurt Sheldon was a lack of scoring. Currie was the only Huskies player to hit for double figures, and his team shot just 37 percent. Chris Wriedt had nine points and 12 rebounds for Sheldon, and Ronald Agebsar had eight points and 14 rebounds. Those seniors epitomized their team's grit.

Ballard had 10 points and Tyler Williams notched 13 for Modesto Christian, a tremendous team that may end up with the NorCal Open No. 2 seed. The NorCal seedings are set Sunday night.

What irked both coaches and a good many of the large crowd was the frequency of offensive fouls called by a three-man officiating crew. The referees are being evaluated by other officials in the stands, not for judgment but for mechanics, and no play in this sport is more emphatic than a bang-bang, player-control foul.

There were six of those called, five on screens, a stunning amount for two fundamentally sound teams. The game was otherwise played with a good flow. What infuriated Sheldon fans all the more after the game was hearing a public address announcer say over the loud speakers that this was one of the best basketball games he had seen, and how the referees did a "tremendous job."

Modesto Christian fans cheered and Sheldon fans jeered. It was that sort of night.