He's compared to Kobe and amazes with dunks. Can Sheldon ground this elite recruit?

Jalen Green is coming to Sacramento on Friday night, and amid his basketball arsenal, the Memorial High School senior has tucked away an "East Bay Funk" move.

But will he be able to use it as he leads the Panthers of Fresno against Sheldon for the's CIF Northern California Open Division opener?

The Huskies didn't get this far by allowing people to dunk on them. And Sheldon has its own highflier in 6-foot-4 senior forward Ronald Agebsar.

Anyone for a halftime dunk exhibition?

Green is a 6-5 sophomore shooting guard deemed the No. 1 recruit in his class by Rivals (and No. 2 by ESPN and 247Sports). He has been compared to Kobe Bryant. Green has fielded scholarship offers from Fresno State as far back as the seventh grade, according to The Fresno Bee. Green practiced J.R. Rider's "East Bay Funk" move used in the 1994 NBA Slam Dunk contest, and then unleashed it against Madera on Jan. 19, as profiled here by The Fresno Bee.

Green wrapped the ball around his legs in midair before dunking. The dunk has generated more than 65,000 views on Instagram and thousands more on his Twitter (his handle includes an image of a unicorn).

Green can also shoot. Averaging 28.3 points a game, Green has made 60 3-pointers for Memorial, top-ranked by The Fresno Bee all season. Green is considered the most exciting prep player in Fresno since DeShawn Stevenson, who in 2000 went from Washington Union High straight into the NBA, a career that lasted 13 years. Other Memorial NBA alumni include brothers Brook and Robin Lopez and Quincy Pondexter.

Memorial (25-6) split games with Modesto Christian, which edged Sheldon (26-5) on Saturday for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship.