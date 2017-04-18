Starling Marte joins list of All-Stars to be banned over positive PED tests

One of baseball’s shining All-Stars had his legacy tarnished.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended by Major League Baseball on Tuesday due to testing positive for the steroid Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing drug banned by the league.
Marte, who will miss 80 games as a result of his first positive PED test, can return to the Pirates in July.
Starling Marte ineligible for postseason should Pirates make it: https://t.co/Wj5UeV2pw7 pic.twitter.com/cJMjtQbBXI— MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2017
“With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much,” Marte told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me.”
Marte is hitting just .241 with two home runs, seven RBIs and two stolen bases this season. In 2016, he hit .311 with nine homers, 46 RBIs and 47 stolen bases while getting his first All-Star nod.
Marte is not the first All-Star to be suspended since baseball adopted tougher rules regarding PEDs. Here’s a look at some others:
Marlon Byrd
The outfielder, a 2010 All-Star with the Chicago Cubs, was suspended for 162 games last June after testing positive for Ipamorelin, a growth hormone secretagogue.
This was Byrd’s second PED suspension. In June 2012, he was hit with a 50-game ban over a different drug.
Byrd, 39, is currently a free agent and likely finished in the major leagues. Should he return, a third suspension would result in a lifetime ban.
Dee Gordon
The speedy second baseman received an 80-game ban in April 2016 after tests came back positive for exogenous testosterone and clostebol.
An All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 and again the next year with the Miami Marlins, Gordon was suspended a season after winning the National League batting title. He hit .333 in 2015 and stole 58 bases.
Entering Tuesday, Gordon, 28, is hitting .328 with four RBIs, eight runs scored and three steals in 13 games with the Marlins this season.
Ervin Santana
The starting pitcher was forced to miss the first 80 games of the 2015 season over stanozolol.
He had just signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Minnesota Twins following a solid season with the Atlanta Braves.
Santana, 34, was a 2008 All-Star with the Los Angeles Angels. This season with the Twins, he’s 3-0 with a 0.41 ERA and 15 strikeouts in three starts entering Tuesday.
Other All-Stars who have been suspended
Since MLB’s drug policy first took effect in 2005, there have been 19 All-Stars to receive suspensions, including three former Most Valuable Player winners. The most notable was New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez, a three-time American League MVP who missed the entire 2014 season. The rest are:
▪ Kansas City Royals SS Miguel Tejada: 105 games on Aug. 17, 2013. Tejada was the 2002 A.L. MVP with the A’s.
▪ San Diego Padres SS Everth Cabrera, 50 games on Aug. 5, 2013.
▪ Detroit Tigers SS Jhonny Peralta, 50 games on Aug. 5, 2013.
▪ Texas Rangers OF Nelson Cruz, 50 games on Aug. 5, 2013.
▪ Milwaukee Brewers OF Ryan Braun, 65 games on July 22, 2013. Braun was the 2011 N.L. MVP.
▪ Philadelphia Phillies C Carlos Ruiz, 25 games on Nov. 27, 2012.
▪ A’s P Bartolo Colon, 50 games on Aug. 22, 2012.
▪ Giants OF Melky Cabrera, 50 games on Aug. 15, 2012.
▪ OF Manny Ramirez on two occasions: 50 games on May 7, 2009, with the Dodgers and 100 games on April 8, 2011, with the Tampa Bay Rays.
▪ Cincinnati Reds P Edinson Volquez, 50 games on April 20, 2010.
▪ Padres OF Mike Cameron, 25 games on Oct. 31, 2007.
▪ Yankees OF Matt Lawton, 10 days on Nov. 2, 2005.
▪ Seattle Mariners P Ryan Franklin, 10 days on Aug. 2, 2005.
▪ Baltimore Orioles DH Rafael Palmeiro, 10 days on Aug. 1, 2005.
Comments