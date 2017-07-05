Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton won the Home Run Derby on July 11, 2016, in San Diego. Stanton hopes to defend his title at his home ballpark on Monday.
Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton won the Home Run Derby on July 11, 2016, in San Diego. Stanton hopes to defend his title at his home ballpark on Monday.
Baseball

July 05, 2017 7:24 PM

Giancarlo Stanton gets top seed in inexperienced Home Run Derby field

By Noel Harris

Giancarlo Stanton will lead the Home Run Derby field as he swings to defend his title.

The Miami Marlins outfielder is the top seed for Monday’s Derby, which is being held in Stanton’s home ballpark. The seedings were announced Wednesday.

The majors’ HR leader this season – New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge – is the No. 2 seed. The Linden native has hit 29 home runs, including one Wednesday that tied Joe DiMaggio for the franchise rookie record.

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger is seeded third. He’s followed by Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas, Minnesota’s Miguel Sano, Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, Miami’s Justin Bour and the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez.

Stanton, who won last year’s Derby in San Diego, is the only player in the field with Home Run Derby experience. He hit 61 home runs at Petco Park to become the first Marlin to win the title.

 
Home Run Derby seedings

Here are the contestants for the 2017 Home Run Derby, with their season totals updated through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

1. Giancarlo Stanton, Miami, 23 HRs (defending champion)

2. Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees, 29 HRs (leads MLB)

3. Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers, 24 HRs

4. Mike Moustakas, Kansas City, 24 HRs

5. Miguel Sano, Minnesota, 20 HRs

6. Charlie Blackmon, Colorado, 18 HRs

7. Justin Bour, Miami, 18 HRs

8. Gary Sanchez, N.Y. Yankees, 13 HRs

