Kyle Larson keeps on winning, even during NASCAR’s week off

Kyle Larson continues to excel behind the wheel, even when taking a step back to his roots.
The Elk Grove native, who leads NASCAR’s top tier in the points standings, made a triumphant return to sprint car racing Saturday, winning at Placerville Speedway on the track where he got his first start in a sprint car a decade ago.
“That was definitely a fun race tonight and a good battle up front early on,” Larson told Gary Thomas at the speedway. “... I also want to thank all the fans for coming out and supporting this new series. The track tonight was kind of a retro Placerville with a nice cushion up top and slick all the way across the groove.”
Here's social media reaction to Larson's night:
