NASCAR & Auto Racing

July 22, 2017 6:13 PM

NASCAR’s Kyle Larson has a children’s book in the works

By Michael McGough

A native of Elk Grove and one of NASCAR’s elite racers, Kyle Larson on Saturday announced a children’s book that he’s worked on in collaboration with an author and illustrator, available this fall.

He unveiled news of the book, “Kyle Loves Racing,” via Twitter. The cover features Larson’s red and white No. 42 Chevrolet.

The book is a collaboration with Chris Workman, who has published several automobile-centric kids books in partnerships with other drivers, doing so under the brand Apex Legends.

Book distribution plans for “Kyle Loves Racing” are to be determined, Workman said on Twitter, but the book is available for pre-order on Workman’s website.

Larson, 24, is currently No. 2 in the NASCAR Monster Energy standings behind Martin Truex Jr.

Larson’s son makes frequent appearances in photos that the Chip Ganassi racer posts to Twitter.

 
