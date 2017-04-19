Check out Kevin Durant’s awesome Bay Area pad as he launches YouTube channel

In the middle of the NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has launched his own YouTube Channel, with one video showing off his Bay Area home.
The video titled “My First Livestream” shows the spectacular vista from KD’s East Bay home, which features a basketball court - of course. You can take get a look at his dog, too.
The channel also lets viewers take a peak into his personal life - a look into “what I like to do off court,” as Durant puts it.
The Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs at Oracle Arena at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
