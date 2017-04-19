Durant sits out, but the Warriors still have plenty to rout the Blazers

This season’s Golden State Warriors aren’t as deep as the previous two squads that reached the NBA Finals, winning it all in 2015.
However, they had plenty depth Wednesday night.
Playing without injured All-Star forward Kevin Durant, the Warriors plowed through the Portland Trail Blazers, winning 110-81 at Oracle Arena to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series.
Durant was held out with a left calf strain. Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain and hand contusion) and Matt Barnes (sprained right foot/ankle) were also out, but didn’t stop the Warriors from having their way on a night neither starting backcourt shot well.
That’s where Golden State showed off its depth, which is still better than most NBA teams.
JaVale McGee came off the bench with 15 points, making all seven of his shots. Andre Iguodala had six points, six assists and 10 rebounds, and Ian Clark scored 13 points for Golden State’s reserves.
Even without Durant, Golden State still has three All-Stars to rely on.
Point guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 19 points but shot 6 of 18. Shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Draymond Green had six points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Portland’s starting guards, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, combined for 75 points in Game 1 to keep Portland competitive most of the game. Both struggled Wednesday, giving Portland little hope of upsetting the top-seeded Warriors.
Lillard scored just 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting. McCollum had 11 points and shot 4 for 17. They combined for just two assists and made only one 3-pointer between them.
Maurice Harkless led Portland with 15 points. Game 3 is Saturday in Portland.
Jason Jones: @mr_jasonjones, read more about the team at sacbee.com/kings.
