Stephen Curry gets paid. What the sports world, including LeBron, has to say about the $200 million man

NBA superstar and two-time champion Stephen Curry is finally the Golden State Warriors’ highest paid player.
On top of that, he’s also the NBA’s highest paid player.
In fact, Curry’s $201 million, five-year supermax deal marks the most lucrative contract by annual value in American sports history, Yahoo sports reports. Factor in endorsements as Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen did Saturday, and the point guard could earn more than $80 million next year.
Numbers like those are sure to draw attention from sports media. But first, what did Curry’s recent NBA Finals foe LeBron James have to say?
James, responding to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion via Twitter, seems to be under the impression that Curry is underpaid:
So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017
James congratulated Curry in a separate tweet.
Others made their opinions clear on Twitter.
