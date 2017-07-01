FILE - In this May 30, 2016, file photo, fans cheer as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry yells after the Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif. One of the NBA's biggest bargains until now, Curry is about to receive his massive payday. Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Friday, June 30, 2017, the Warriors will finalize a contract with the two-time MVP once the free agency moratorium ends July 6.
Basketball

Stephen Curry gets paid. What the sports world, including LeBron, has to say about the $200 million man

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 01, 2017 4:28 PM

NBA superstar and two-time champion Stephen Curry is finally the Golden State Warriors’ highest paid player.

On top of that, he’s also the NBA’s highest paid player.

In fact, Curry’s $201 million, five-year supermax deal marks the most lucrative contract by annual value in American sports history, Yahoo sports reports. Factor in endorsements as Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen did Saturday, and the point guard could earn more than $80 million next year.

Numbers like those are sure to draw attention from sports media. But first, what did Curry’s recent NBA Finals foe LeBron James have to say?

James, responding to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Ann Killion via Twitter, seems to be under the impression that Curry is underpaid:

James congratulated Curry in a separate tweet.

Others made their opinions clear on Twitter.

 
