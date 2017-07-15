Aaron Rodgers goes deep to ... Curry? Steph makes plays at celebrity golf event

What better place to goof off and toss the ball around than the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe?
Especially if you’re NBA champion Stephen Curry, and you’ve got Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers throwing to you.
Twitter video of Curry’s sliding reception off a slant from Rodgers on Friday has picked up thousands of likes and retweets.
Rodgers to Steph for the TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/RyHQE8Z3nP— NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2017
Not to be outdone, Grammy winner Justin Timberlake and retired Dallas quarterback Tony Romo got in on the fun Saturday, combining to set Curry up for an alley-oop.
Timberlake ➡️ Romo ➡️ Steph pic.twitter.com/waglzvaPrE— NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017
Curry also showed off a solid swing that Timberlake seemed to appreciate and a golf bag worthy of a two-time champion.
L I F T O F F pic.twitter.com/Frc8CnByH5— NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017
.@jtimberlake with the assist!! pic.twitter.com/bFcGPjWmdL— NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017
Steph Curry's golf bag is straight pic.twitter.com/e0F8ZRJiY6— Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) July 14, 2017
The celebrity tournament continues through Sunday.
