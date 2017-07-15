FILE - In this March 30, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during overtime in an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Basketball

July 15, 2017 4:42 PM

Aaron Rodgers goes deep to ... Curry? Steph makes plays at celebrity golf event

By Michael McGough

What better place to goof off and toss the ball around than the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe?

Especially if you’re NBA champion Stephen Curry, and you’ve got Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers throwing to you.

Twitter video of Curry’s sliding reception off a slant from Rodgers on Friday has picked up thousands of likes and retweets.

Not to be outdone, Grammy winner Justin Timberlake and retired Dallas quarterback Tony Romo got in on the fun Saturday, combining to set Curry up for an alley-oop.

Curry also showed off a solid swing that Timberlake seemed to appreciate and a golf bag worthy of a two-time champion.

The celebrity tournament continues through Sunday.

