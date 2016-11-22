Stop Russell Westbrook and Kings have chance to stop OKC Thunder

1:11 Kings' Cousins feels bad for Kanye fans who sacrificed time, money Pause

2:34 Dave Joerger happy Kings can experience winning side of late call

1:09 Cousins, Barnes say Kings need to get energized - and don't wait to do it!

1:32 After 4th straight loss, Kings coach says he's proud that 'my guys battled'

2:01 Kings coach Dave Joerger and DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings loss to the San Antonio Spurs

5:45 Gregg Popovich elaborates on his comments about President-elect Donald Trump

0:58 Omri Casspi, trying to maintain his confidence, still likes Sacramento

3:38 What's Kings coach proud of? 'Chemistry is good'

2:00 Casspi works to get into the Sacramento Kings rotation

1:46 Getting a late start, Collison has no complaints about getting plenty of playing time