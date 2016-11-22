Sacramento Kings

November 22, 2016 9:22 PM

Stop Russell Westbrook and Kings have chance to stop OKC Thunder

By Joe Davidson

KINGS VS. THUNDER

THE PARTICULARS

Where: Golden 1 Center

When: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday

TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140

THREE KEYS

1. Seize the small: The Kings went with a smaller lineup Sunday against Toronto and won 96-91 with a spirited effort that included a point guard backcourt of Ty Lawson and Darren Collison. Both players will have to work hard to slow down Russell Westbrook.

2. Ride Rudy: Rudy Gay had another strong outing Sunday against the Raptors, going for 23 points and nine rebounds, and the Kings need that production to complement leading scorer DeMarcus Cousins, averaging 26.9 points and 9.6 rebounds.

3. Stop Russell, stop OKC: Westbrook has been a triple-double machine this season, exploding to the basket, yanking down rebounds and finding the open man. He averaged 20 points, 9.3 rebounds and 12.5 assists in four games against the Kings last season. The Kings beat OKC 114-112 to close out Sleep Train Arena last season.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Kings

No.

Player

Pos.

10

Ty Lawson

PG

7

Darren Collison

SG

8

Rudy Gay

SF

22

Matt Barnes

PF

15

DeMarcus Cousins

C

Thunder

No.

Player

Pos.

0

Russell Westbrook

PG

5

Victor Oladipo

SG

21

Andre Roberson

SF

3

Domantas Sabonis

PF

12

Steven Adams

C

Joe Davidson

Sacramento Kings

