Stop Russell Westbrook and Kings have chance to stop OKC Thunder

KINGS VS. THUNDER
THE PARTICULARS
Where: Golden 1 Center
When: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday
TV/radio: CSNCA, 950, 1140
THREE KEYS
1. Seize the small: The Kings went with a smaller lineup Sunday against Toronto and won 96-91 with a spirited effort that included a point guard backcourt of Ty Lawson and Darren Collison. Both players will have to work hard to slow down Russell Westbrook.
2. Ride Rudy: Rudy Gay had another strong outing Sunday against the Raptors, going for 23 points and nine rebounds, and the Kings need that production to complement leading scorer DeMarcus Cousins, averaging 26.9 points and 9.6 rebounds.
3. Stop Russell, stop OKC: Westbrook has been a triple-double machine this season, exploding to the basket, yanking down rebounds and finding the open man. He averaged 20 points, 9.3 rebounds and 12.5 assists in four games against the Kings last season. The Kings beat OKC 114-112 to close out Sleep Train Arena last season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Kings
No.
Player
Pos.
10
Ty Lawson
PG
7
Darren Collison
SG
8
Rudy Gay
SF
22
Matt Barnes
PF
15
DeMarcus Cousins
C
Thunder
No.
Player
Pos.
0
Russell Westbrook
PG
5
Victor Oladipo
SG
21
Andre Roberson
SF
3
Domantas Sabonis
PF
12
Steven Adams
C
Joe Davidson
