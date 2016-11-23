Sacramento Kings

November 23, 2016 10:30 PM

Crunching numbers in the Kings’ home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Stu Rosenberg

A statistical look at the Kings’ 116-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center:

1: Assist shy of a triple-double by Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook, who finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

3: Kings who finished with three 3-pointers (DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Darren Collison).

3: Steals by Westbrook.

4: Consecutive double-doubles by Cousins, who finished with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

5: Number of double-digit scorers for Oklahoma City.

6: Assists by Collison.

6-9: The Kings’ record.

10: Rebounds by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos, who added nine points.

12: Three-pointers made by the Kings in 28 attempts (43%).

16: First-quarter points scored by Cousins.

20: Cousins’ first-half point total.

21: Points scored by Collison on 7-of-12 shooting.

26-18: The Kings’ assists advantage over the Thunder.

46-38: The Kings’ rebounding advantage over the Thunder.

