Crunching numbers in the Kings’ home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder

A statistical look at the Kings’ 116-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center:
1: Assist shy of a triple-double by Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook, who finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
3: Kings who finished with three 3-pointers (DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Darren Collison).
Don't leave him open! https://t.co/mDcoipHc5d— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 24, 2016
3: Steals by Westbrook.
4: Consecutive double-doubles by Cousins, who finished with 36 points and 13 rebounds.
5: Number of double-digit scorers for Oklahoma City.
6: Assists by Collison.
6-9: The Kings’ record.
10: Rebounds by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos, who added nine points.
12: Three-pointers made by the Kings in 28 attempts (43%).
16: First-quarter points scored by Cousins.
Boogie at the buzzer! https://t.co/LyP8GzfVtV— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 24, 2016
20: Cousins’ first-half point total.
21: Points scored by Collison on 7-of-12 shooting.
26-18: The Kings’ assists advantage over the Thunder.
46-38: The Kings’ rebounding advantage over the Thunder.
Benny Mac on the attack! pic.twitter.com/2yruNkFBv8— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 24, 2016
