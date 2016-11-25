Rockets end Kings’ modest win streak with 3-point shooting

Player of the game: Trevor Ariza made a game-high six 3-pointers as the Houston Rockets made 21 of an NBA-record 50 attempts from long range in a 117-104 win that ended the Kings’ winning streak at two games. James Harden finished with a triple-double – tallying 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists – but didn’t make a field goal until late in the first half and shot 6 of 18 overall. DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 32 points and nine rebounds.
Turning point: The Kings never overcame their slow start. They trailed 38-19 after the first quarter, giving up eight 3-pointers. They trailed by as many as 29 in the first half.
X-factor: The Kings looked a step or two slow to start the game, and it showed in second-chance points. Houston held a 14-0 advantage in second-chance points in the first quarter and a 23-12 bulge for the game.
Injuries: None.
Records: Kings 6-10; Rockets 10-6
Comments