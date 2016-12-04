Knicks 106, Kings 98 in photos

Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, right, and New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis fight for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, left, pushes past Sacramento Kings guard Garrett Temple during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins reacts to a referee’s call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings, left, drives past Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks forward Kyle O’Quinn dunks during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, right, blocks a shot by New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah, right, defends Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins, left, drives to the basket while New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, right, passes around Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York. Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) looks on.
Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos dunks past New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay, right, looks to pass around New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings, left, and Carmelo Anthony during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah, left, defends Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, guards Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York. Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks on.
New York Knicks forward Kyle O’Quinn, left, tries to dunk over Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah, right, and Kristaps Porzingis guard Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in New York.
