Carmelo Anthony’s scoring helps the Knicks sweep season series with Kings

Player of the game: All-Star Carmelo Anthony led all scorers with 33 points as the New York Knicks knocked off the Kings 103-100 Friday night at Golden 1 Center. DeMarcus Cousins led the Kings with 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. The Knicks swept the season series 2-0, having beaten the Kings on Sunday in New York.
Turning point: The Kings played the percentages and lost when Joakim Noah made two free throws after being intentionally fouled to put the Knicks up 99-98 with 2:09 to play. Noah entered the game shooting 25.9 percent from the foul line. The Kings never led after the Noah free throws.
X-factor: Neither team shot well, but the Knicks were more accurate from 3-point range as the Kings struggled again. The Knicks shot 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) on 3s, while the Kings were 7 of 28 (25.0 percent).
Injuries: Knicks guard Derrick Rose (back) was out.
Records: Kings 8-14; Knicks 13-10
