Rockets 132, Kings 98, in Houston

The Houston Rockets’ Nene Hilario (42) shoots as the Kings’ Matt Barnes defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ Ryan Anderson (3) drives toward the basket as the Kings’ Anthony Tolliver defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. The Rockets won 132-98.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ Ryan Anderson (3) is fouled by the Kings’ Kosta Koufos (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Kings’ Anthony Tolliver (43) goes up for a shot as the Houston Rockets’ Clint Capela (15) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Kings’ Omri Casspi (18) reaches for a rebound in front of the Houston Rockets’ Clint Capela during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (13) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against the Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Kings' Omri Casspi, left, drives toward the basket as the Houston Rockets’ Sam Dekker (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ Clint Capela (15) shoots as the Kings’ Garrett Temple (17) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Kings’ Omri Casspi (18) shoots as the Houston Rockets’ Nene defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Kings coach Dave Joerger yells to an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (13) goes up for a shot as the Kings’ Omri Casspi (18) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. The Rockets won 132-98.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Kings’ Darren Collison, left, goes up for a shot as the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. The Rockets won 132-98.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ Sam Dekker (7) goes up to dunk the ball as the Kings’ Omri Casspi defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. The Rockets won 132-98.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (13) shoots as the Kings’ Garrett Temple defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. The Rockets won 132-98.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ Trevor Ariza (1) looks to pass the ball as the Kings’ Willie Cauley-Stein defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. The Rockets won 132-98.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Houston Rockets’ James Harden (13) and Kings’ Garrett Temple reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, in Houston. The Rockets won 132-98.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press