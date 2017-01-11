Former Kings player accused of breaking into Florida homes, fondling woman

Former Kings point guard Orien Greene, who played in seven games for Sacramento at the start of the 2007-08 NBA season, was arrested Monday after breaking into two homes in Florida and fondling a woman.
Greene, 34, was reportedly arrested and charged with battery and burglary. He was being held on a $30,000 bond.
Police say Greene entered the first Pembroke Pines, Fla., home through an unlocked door and went into a bedroom where a 56-year-old woman was sleeping.
A police report says Greene left and walked to a second home, which he entered through a garage. There, police say Greene rubbed and kissed a sleeping 40-year-old woman. The woman woke up and yelled at Greene, who fled to his girlfriend’s house.
Greene attended the University of Florida before transferring to the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. A second-round pick by the Boston Celtics in 2005, Greene played one season in Boston before being released. He played 41 games for the Indiana Pacers the following season before signing a non-guaranteed free-agent contract with the Kings in August, 2007.
He started the first two games of the 2007-08 season for the Kings at point guard while Mike Bibby recovered from an injury. When Bibby returned and his playing time diminished, Greene was cut by the Kings on Nov. 15, 2007.
Greene went on to play overseas and in the NBA’s Developing League before returning to the association during the 2010-11 season, playing just three games for the New Jersey Nets.
